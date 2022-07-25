Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,854 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,329 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $3,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after purchasing an additional 933,145 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $162,674,000 after purchasing an additional 589,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,460,000 after purchasing an additional 475,613 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on MPC. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

Insider Activity

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

In related news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MPC opened at $85.65 on Monday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $52.64 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.34 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.13.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.77%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

