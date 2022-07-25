Venture Visionary Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 66,674 Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 66,674 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Golar LNG as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129,318 shares in the last quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,151,000. Brightline Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC now owns 615,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 12.1% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 550,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 59,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GLNG opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $27.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.75.

Golar LNG ( NASDAQ:GLNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The shipping company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $77.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.30 million. Golar LNG had a net margin of 180.59% and a return on equity of 2.21%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Golar LNG Limited will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Golar LNG in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Golar LNG from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Golar LNG Limited designs, builds, owns, and operates marine infrastructure for the liquefaction and regasification of LNG. It operates through Shipping and FLNG segments. The company engages in the operation and chartering of LNG carriers, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs), as well as operates external vessels.

