Venture Visionary Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,060 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,557,000 after buying an additional 549,590 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,753,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,250,000 after buying an additional 82,129 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,779,000 after buying an additional 2,162,384 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $878,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0 %

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MDLZ opened at $61.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $85.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.79.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.34% and a return on equity of 14.72%. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

