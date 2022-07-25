Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 1,541 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,329 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,541 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AGG. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 19,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 36,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 5,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 661,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,507,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 108,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

AGG opened at $103.36 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.86 and a one year high of $116.83.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

