Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,585 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,585 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of IWR stock opened at $68.06 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.28 and a 52-week high of $85.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.98.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

