Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,770 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,648 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,770 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MMM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth approximately $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in 3M in the 4th quarter valued at $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after acquiring an additional 450,546 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after acquiring an additional 361,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.85.

3M Stock Up 0.1 %

3M stock opened at $134.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.58. 3M has a one year low of $125.60 and a one year high of $202.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day moving average of $148.53.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other 3M news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,158,380.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

