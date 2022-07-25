Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 352 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 352 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $509,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Prologis by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its stake in Prologis by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 4,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $118.65 per share, with a total value of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Prologis Stock Up 1.0 %

PLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $134.00 price target on Prologis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Prologis from $174.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.54.

Shares of PLD opened at $126.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.25.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 63.20%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

