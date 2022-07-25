Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 71 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 25.8% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 20.3% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 38.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle International Stock Performance

Shares of CCI stock opened at $172.86 on Monday. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12 month low of $153.70 and a 12 month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.82 and its 200 day moving average is $178.44.

Crown Castle International Dividend Announcement

Crown Castle International ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Crown Castle International’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 165.17%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle International

In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,670 shares in the company, valued at $14,072,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.02, for a total transaction of $955,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,072,443.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $185,440.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,606.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $189.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.06.

About Crown Castle International

(Get Rating)

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

Further Reading

