Venture Visionary Partners LLC Takes $2 Million Position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 212,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 46,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IRT. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. TheStreet cut shares of Independence Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.74 and a 200-day moving average of $23.90.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.18% and a return on equity of 5.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Independence Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is a positive change from Independence Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

