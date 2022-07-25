Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,694 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 53.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

T has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.43.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average is $22.18. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.62 and a 1-year high of $21.55.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $29.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.09% and a net margin of 13.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

