Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its stake in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 39.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,466 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,994 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RPM. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in RPM International during the fourth quarter worth about $10,827,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in RPM International by 13.1% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 554,422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,152,000 after buying an additional 64,242 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP lifted its position in RPM International by 422.1% during the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 27,168 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after buying an additional 35,602 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,601,983 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $161,533,000 after buying an additional 34,887 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Group LLC lifted its position in RPM International by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 321,653 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,487,000 after buying an additional 31,830 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at RPM International

In other RPM International news, CAO Michael J. Laroche sold 1,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $123,319.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,163.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM International Announces Dividend

RPM stock opened at $86.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $101.48. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RPM. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America cut their price objective on RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded RPM International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.75.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Further Reading

