Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,668 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.9% during the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 17,053 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Scott & Selber Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the first quarter worth $1,439,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 82.5% during the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 8,760 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,963 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America upped their price objective on Boeing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $288.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.50.

NYSE BA opened at $158.16 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.15. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $113.02 and a twelve month high of $241.15. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $13.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

