Verity & Verity LLC Has $11.10 Million Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Verity & Verity LLC cut its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,744 shares during the period. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $11,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Nvest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,164.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,014 shares of company stock valued at $299,202. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $143.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $343.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $143.53 and its 200-day moving average is $152.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.