VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Bought by Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 106,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.15% of VirnetX worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of VirnetX during the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 170,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its holdings in VirnetX by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 501,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 100,536 shares in the last quarter. 30.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VHC opened at $1.81 on Monday. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $0.99 and a 12-month high of $4.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.65.

VirnetX ( NYSE:VHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 56,565.71% and a negative return on equity of 10.44%.

In other news, CEO Kendall Larsen acquired 40,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.20 per share, with a total value of $48,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,832.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 44,951 shares of company stock valued at $53,810 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded VirnetX to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet using zero trust network access.

