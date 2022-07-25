Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,413 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Visa makes up 1.6% of Hoylecohen LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $18,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,429,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.00.

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE V opened at $213.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.91 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $203.66 and a 200-day moving average of $210.65.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The business had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.58%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.38, for a total transaction of $1,893,420.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,268,167.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.