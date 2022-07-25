Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 123 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,346,575.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,383.32, for a total value of $47,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,575.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Stock Down 5.8 %

GOOG stock opened at $108.36 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $152.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.17.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.10.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

