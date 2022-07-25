Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Invests $212,000 in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 954 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its position in Visa by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,619,330. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Trading Down 1.2 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on V. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

NYSE:V opened at $213.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $203.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.65. The company has a market capitalization of $406.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.91 and a 52-week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.58%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

