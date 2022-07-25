WealthPLAN Partners LLC Acquires 203 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 699.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after acquiring an additional 73,677 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in AutoNation by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Sequent Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $339,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in AutoNation during the first quarter valued at $476,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in AutoNation by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation

In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Christopher Cade sold 8,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.69, for a total value of $989,430.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 20,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.16, for a total value of $2,443,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,463.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,795 shares of company stock valued at $70,598,265 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $117.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.56 and a 12-month high of $133.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.83 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.17 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim raised their price objective on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AutoNation to $159.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.86.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

