WealthPLAN Partners LLC Boosts Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,833 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,691,000. Triumph Capital Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 182,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,284,000 after purchasing an additional 40,936 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,194,000. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 119,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 41,112 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $71.43 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.85. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $66.86 and a 12-month high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

