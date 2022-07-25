WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys 357 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLH. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $8,888,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Trust bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $7,244,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:TLH opened at $123.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.91. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $114.39 and a one year high of $153.63.

