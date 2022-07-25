WealthPLAN Partners LLC Buys New Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,769 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 27.6% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 808 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 7,882 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total transaction of $41,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,016.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 4,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $151,257.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,053 shares of company stock worth $221,498. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.71.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $41.18 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.38 and a 12-month high of $156.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.79.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $565.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.91 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 321.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

