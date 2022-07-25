WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Position in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) by 73.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,612 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,254 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth about $370,000. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 4,439 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,652,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,272,000 after buying an additional 389,870 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth approximately $272,000. 56.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NCLH opened at $11.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.52. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $29.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.76.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.80) by ($0.10). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. The business had revenue of $521.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $760.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays started coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

See Also

