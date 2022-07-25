WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,912 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWP. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 70,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,135,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 18,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $84.89 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $123.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.