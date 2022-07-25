WealthPLAN Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Shares of VYM opened at $103.29 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.63 and a 1 year high of $115.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.98.

