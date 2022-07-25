WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM stock opened at $154.93 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its 200-day moving average is $153.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $64.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.58 and a twelve month high of $170.18.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 57.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Bank of America upgraded Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price target on Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer set a $160.00 price objective on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total value of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 219 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $33,329.61. Following the transaction, the director now owns 55,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,437,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,204 shares of company stock valued at $10,105,354 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Recommended Stories

