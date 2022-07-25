WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $550,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,740,054,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 3,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,733,486 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $460,844,000 after purchasing an additional 18,195,486 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 114.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,359,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,644,000 after purchasing an additional 12,483,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in AT&T by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 317,213,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,803,443,000 after buying an additional 11,494,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its position in AT&T by 3,200.0% in the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 8,250,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,948,000 after buying an additional 8,000,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Stock Down 2.7 %

T stock opened at $18.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.18. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.62 and a 52-week high of $21.55.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The business’s revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T to $22.00 in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

