WealthPLAN Partners LLC Has $573,000 Stock Position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,568 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $573,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Legacy Private Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.9% during the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 118,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,377,000 after purchasing an additional 58,313 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus in the first quarter valued at about $2,318,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 167.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 48,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,586,000 after buying an additional 30,101 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.7% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,489,000 after buying an additional 22,736 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the fourth quarter worth about $2,144,000.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Stock Down 0.6 %

CSM stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.70 and a 200-day moving average of $50.70. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $71.32.

