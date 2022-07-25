WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC cut its position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Acushnet by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 4th quarter valued at $592,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 18,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Acushnet by 129.9% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 20,979 shares during the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on GOLF. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acushnet has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.17.

Shares of GOLF opened at $47.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Acushnet had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Acushnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

