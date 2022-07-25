WealthPLAN Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 4,243.1% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 208,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,374,000 after buying an additional 203,710 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 99,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 78,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares during the period.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:NYF opened at $53.37 on Monday. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.63 and a 52 week high of $58.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.27.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

