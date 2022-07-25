WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC owned about 1.23% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 42,196 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact Stock Performance

MID stock opened at $42.29 on Monday. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 1-year low of $37.34 and a 1-year high of $62.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00.

