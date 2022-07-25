WealthPLAN Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,005,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,562,000 after purchasing an additional 789,132 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 243.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,106,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,662,000 after purchasing an additional 784,735 shares during the period. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $118.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.53.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,319 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.79, for a total value of $254,603.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,863 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,648.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $683,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,223 shares of company stock worth $5,102,171 over the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $106.55 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.81. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $79.03 and a one year high of $404.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of -0.60.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.12. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

