WealthPLAN Partners LLC Purchases 684 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $33,000.

IWS stock opened at $105.91 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $98.36 and a 1-year high of $124.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.30.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

