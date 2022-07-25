WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 114 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC decreased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 5,863 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,201 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SHW shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $259.01 on Monday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $262.34.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 80.22% and a net margin of 9.00%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

