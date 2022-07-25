WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 189 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 106,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,658,000 after purchasing an additional 24,759 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $235,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the period. Finally, SRB Corp purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Trading Down 1.7 %

NYSE:CMA opened at $78.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.33. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $66.36 and a one year high of $102.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.11.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 39.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Comerica from $124.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Comerica to $95.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut Comerica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.71.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

