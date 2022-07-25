WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 2,449 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,449 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,212,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,885,239,000 after purchasing an additional 567,169 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,461,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,216,472,000 after acquiring an additional 617,023 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,280,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,195,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,939 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,989,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,424,000 after acquiring an additional 444,154 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,815,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $559,988,000 after acquiring an additional 362,696 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $107.97 on Monday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.32.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

