WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 319 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,088,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,820,222,000 after buying an additional 3,303,824 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,302,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,683,615 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $598,196,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,598,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $594,111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,593 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,496,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $451,767,000 after purchasing an additional 332,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TIP opened at $115.93 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.01 and a 52-week high of $131.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $121.16.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

