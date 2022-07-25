WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 5,224 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,286 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 5,224 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 78.9% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 567 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LUV. Raymond James raised Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna raised Southwest Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.94.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $105,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at $1,064,627.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $40.24 on Monday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a twelve month low of $34.36 and a twelve month high of $56.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.00.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 4.39% and a net margin of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.72) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

