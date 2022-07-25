WealthPLAN Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF stock opened at $152.50 on Monday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $143.82 and a 52 week high of $176.73. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $153.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.04.

