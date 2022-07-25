WealthPLAN Partners LLC Takes $362,000 Position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,208 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Coinbase Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Coinbase Global by 504.8% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 39.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Coinbase Global stock opened at $70.82 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 3.31. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.83 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($1.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($2.33). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 42.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -8.46 EPS for the current year.

COIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their target price on Coinbase Global from $600.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $173.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $377.00 to $314.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $180.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on Coinbase Global from $380.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

In other news, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III purchased 706,554 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,090 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $73,313.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,977.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III bought 706,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $70.77 per share, for a total transaction of $50,002,826.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 706,554 shares in the company, valued at $50,002,826.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,121,844 shares of company stock worth $76,837,576. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

