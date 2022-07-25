Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,763 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.20% of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts worth $15,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,165,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,093,000 after purchasing an additional 929,501 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,940,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,266,000 after purchasing an additional 884,079 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $36,246,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $29,669,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 9,937.8% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 326,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,236,000 after purchasing an additional 322,878 shares in the last quarter. 92.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wyndham Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 30,331 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $2,424,660.14. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 11,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $933,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

WH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $99.00 to $85.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wyndham Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

WH opened at $69.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.48 and its 200-day moving average is $80.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.89 and a twelve month high of $93.86.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.16 million. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 19.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service and limited-service hotels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.