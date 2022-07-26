11,515 Shares in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Bought by Leo Brokerage LLC

Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $143.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $345.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day moving average of $151.90.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on PG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble to $153.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

