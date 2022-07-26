2,424 Shares in iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $639,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get iShares Global Materials ETF alerts:

iShares Global Materials ETF Stock Performance

MXI opened at $73.42 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.18. iShares Global Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $68.31 and a twelve month high of $95.60.

iShares Global Materials ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.