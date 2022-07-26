4,481 Shares in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 61.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 434,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,464,000 after acquiring an additional 164,802 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 531,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,822,000 after purchasing an additional 162,452 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $7,525,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 304.7% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 187,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,490,000 after buying an additional 141,465 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 280,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,160,000 after buying an additional 129,365 shares in the last quarter.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Price Performance

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $43.46 on Tuesday. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.67.

