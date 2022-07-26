5,390 Shares in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Purchased by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. American National Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 780.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares in the company, valued at $215,610,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock worth $30,289,084. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. Stephens started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.35.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $218.55 on Tuesday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.40 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The firm has a market cap of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of 186.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $190.78 and a 200-day moving average of $172.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 45.30% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

