9,040 Shares in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Purchased by Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ

Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,040 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 1,996,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $101,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 860.0% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 336,892 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,161,000 after buying an additional 301,800 shares during the period. WC Walker & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 41,306 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.2% during the first quarter. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC now owns 17,693 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 9.1% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period. 63.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. DZ Bank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.76 and a 12 month high of $56.33.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $79,364.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,913.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Further Reading

