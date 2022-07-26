994 Shares in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Bought by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 994 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.8% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 177,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,121,000 after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 21.1% in the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 51,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,669,000 after purchasing an additional 8,921 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 80.5% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 6,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 135.7% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $203.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $238.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $229.21.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total value of $66,789.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Augusto J. Blanchard sold 567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.64, for a total value of $119,432.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,692.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $218.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $248.96. The company has a market capitalization of $91.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $213.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.52.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.14. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 56.01% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

