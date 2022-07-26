abrdn plc Acquires 253,238 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,143,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 253,238 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned approximately 3.51% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $37,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFIN. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $76,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total value of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,972.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Craig Clay sold 4,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $125,067.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,304 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,972.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Simcoe Capital Management, Llc bought 75,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.43 per share, with a total value of $1,912,514.01. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,038,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,272,462.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 311,184 shares of company stock worth $8,249,352. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

DFIN opened at $31.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.91. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $52.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.07 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $211.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.87 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 38.91% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

