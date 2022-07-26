abrdn plc Cuts Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 406,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,168 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $30,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at about $649,161,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,218,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,853 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 359.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,062,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,037,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,282 shares in the last quarter. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CL. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.93.

Insider Activity

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 19,683 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $1,544,918.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,007 shares in the company, valued at $549,979.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 50,000 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.34, for a total value of $3,967,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,596,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 79,683 shares of company stock worth $6,297,119. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $77.85 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 296.77% and a net margin of 11.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 77.69%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

