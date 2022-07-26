abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) by 36.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 490,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 131,075 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 1.99% of ArcBest worth $39,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 40.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at $82,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ArcBest to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ArcBest in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.25.

ArcBest Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $80.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.55. ArcBest Co. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $125.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that ArcBest Co. will post 13.58 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a positive change from ArcBest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.90%.

ArcBest Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.