abrdn plc Has $35.59 Million Stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

abrdn plc raised its position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 531,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,485 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.08% of Johnson Controls International worth $35,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JCI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the 4th quarter valued at about $552,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 759.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,031,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,468,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678,321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at about $134,563,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 2,232,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.53.

Shares of JCI stock opened at $50.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $35.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.94. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.46%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

